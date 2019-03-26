In advance of a hearing on "Small Business Perspectives on a Federal Data Privacy Framework," EPIC has sent a statement to the the Senate committee on consumer protection. EPIC said that over the last two decades, an absence of privacy regulation has led to a growing concentration of internet services. "Privacy rules could help level the playing field," EPIC said. EPIC also warmed against preempting state laws, citing California's data breach legislation as an example. "A federal law that preempted California's ability to respond to new threats would have placed consumers and businesses at risk," EPIC said.