In advance of a hearing on border security, EPIC sent a statement to the House Committee on Homeland Security urging an examination of surveillance programs in use at the border. EPIC asked the Committee to examine the warrantless searches of mobile devices, social media profiling, and the use of drones. EPIC has filed several FOIA lawsuits against DHS regarding these surveillance activities, warning that border surveillance programs often capture the personal data of Americans. A previous FOIA lawsuit EPIC v. CPB uncovered Palintir's role in the development of the Analytical Framework for Intelligence, a program that assigns "risk assessment" scores to travelers, including U.S. citizens.