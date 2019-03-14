In response to EPIC's Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the National Archives has provided an index of Justice Kavanaugh's records that contains an accounting of all records released by the National Archives so far. The letter includes an index of all e-mail and text files, including those withheld in full or in part. There was unprecedented secrecy surrounding the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. EPIC's FOIA lawsuit and a related request by Senator Richard Blumenthal resulted in the public release of hundreds of thousands of pages about Judge Kavanaugh's work in the White House. The records include communications between Kavanaugh and John Yoo, the architect of the warrantless surveillance program.