On Tuesday, March 19 at 2 pm, EPIC will host a press conference moderated by EPIC President Marc Rotenberg. The event will take place at the Fund for Constitutional Government, on Capitol Hill, across the street from the US Supreme Court. Participants include speakers from U.S. PIRG, Public Citizen, and EPIC. The event will focus on Facebook, the Federal Trade Commission, privacy and the 2011 consent order. EPIC has launched the #EnforceTheOrder Campaign to urge action on the consent order. In 2011, the agency issued a sweeping order against Facebook. The FTC Chairman said at the time, "Facebook is obligated to keep the promises about privacy that it makes to its hundreds of millions of users. Facebook's innovation does not have to come at the expense of consumer privacy. The FTC action will ensure it will not." Press advisory. Flyer.