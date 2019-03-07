In a report released this week, the Senate Homeland Security Investigations Subcommittee found that Equifax was aware of cybersecurity weaknesses for years before the massive breach in 2017, which affected 148 million U.S. consumers. The Senate report found that Equifax chose "efficient business operations rather than security protocols" that allowed a foreign government to access the authenticating details, including dates of birth and SSNs, of American consumers. In December, the House Committee on Oversight released a report which found that the Equifax breach was "entirely preventable." Following the Equifax data breach, EPIC President Marc Rotenberg testified before the Senate Banking Committee and recommended free credit freezes and other consumer safeguards to mitigate the risk of identity theft.