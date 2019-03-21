U.S. Senators Roy Blunt [R-MO] and Brian Schatz [D-HI] introduced a bill to protect consumers from companies collecting facial images. Senator Schatz said: "Our faces are our identities. They're personal. So the responsibility is on companies to ask people for their permission before they track and analyze their faces." EPIC previously urged the FTC to stop Facebook's use of facial recognition to capture personal identity. In 2018, EPIC charged that Facebook's facial recognition practices lacks privacy safeguards and violate the 2011 Consent Order with the FTC. EPIC has urged the FTC to #EnforceTheOrder as a one-year deadline approaches.