Bipartisan Group of Senators, Representatives File Bill To End NSA Surveillance Program
Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Reps. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) have introduced The Ending Mass Collection of Americans' Phone Records Act. The bill would end the NSA's collection of Americans' phone records, known as "Section 215" authority, which is set to expire on December 15, 2019. EPIC recently joined civil liberties organizations in a statement calling for the end to the NSA's phone record collection program. The USA Freedom Act limited the NSA's collection program, but the NSA has acknowledged compliance problems. In 2013, EPIC filed a petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the lawfulness of the NSA program. EPIC has long called for an end to the phone record collection program.