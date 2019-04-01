democratic institutions Mueller Report
Court Schedules April 9 Hearing in EPIC Case for Release of Mueller Report
A federal district court in Washington DC has set Tuesday, April 9 for a hearing in EPIC v. Department of Justice, EPIC’s lawsuit to compel the public release of the Mueller Report. Judge Reggie B. Walton also ordered the Justice Department to respond to EPIC’s motion for a preliminary injunction by Friday, April 5. EPIC filed the lawsuit after the Justice Department failed to process EPIC’s Freedom of Information Act request. In the motion for an injunction, EPIC explained that the public "remains in the dark as to the most consequential government investigation in recent history." The EPIC Democracy and Cybersecurity Project has pursued several FOIA cases concerning Russian interference with the 2016 election. In EPIC v. FBI (response to Russian cyberattacks), EPIC obtained the FBI victim notification procedures. In EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC confirmed that Russia engaged in a “multi-pronged” attack against the U.S. elections. In EPIC v. IRS I, EPIC sought the release of President Trump’s tax returns. In EPIC v. IRS II, EPIC is seeking the release of related business returns. And in EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity), EPIC obtained documents about election security procedures. The case for the release of the Mueller Report is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.).