EPIC Advises Senate Commerce Committee on Federal Privacy Legislation
Prior to a hearing on "Consumer Perspectives: Policy Principles for a Federal Data Privacy Framework," EPIC has sent a statement and related materials to the Senate Commerce Committee advising on federal privacy legislation. EPIC Executive Director Marc Rotenberg recently wrote in the New York Times, "There is still much that Congress can do to strengthen privacy protections for Americans. Enacting federal baseline legislation and establishing a data protection agency would be a good start." EPIC also sent the Committee EPIC commentaries from the Financial Times, Techonomy, the OECD Observer, and the Harvard International Review. EPIC recently joined 16 organizations in support of "A Framework for Privacy Protection in the United States."