EPIC has announced the newest members of the EPIC Advisory Board. They are Professor Elizabeth Joh, Dr. Lorraine Kisselburgh, Travis LeBlanc, Dr. Bilyana Petkova, Jennifer Stoddart, Dr. Paul Vixie, and Professor Ari Waldman. The EPIC Advisory Board is a distinguished group of experts in law, technology, and public policy who contribute to EPIC's work on privacy and civil liberties. The publication of the EPIC Advisory Board members are available at the EPIC Bookstore. The 2019 EPIC Champion of Freedom Awards will be presented on June 5, 2019 at the National Press Club. Press Release.