EPIC Provides U.S. Report for Privacy Experts Meeting
EPIC has provided a comprehensive report explaining the latest developments in U.S. privacy law and policy for the 65th meeting of the International Working Group on Data Protection, held this year in Bled, Slovenia. The Working Group includes Data Protection Authorities and experts from around the world who review emerging privacy challenges. The EPIC 2019 report details the reported shutdown of the NSA call record collection program, Congressional hearings on federal privacy legislation, the nomination of a Privacy Shield Ombudsperson, the Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, and more. In April 2017, EPIC hosted the 61st meeting of the IWG in Washington, D.C. at the Goethe-Institut, Germany's cultural institute.