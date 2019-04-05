EPIC has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Internal Revenue Service for records related to Rep. Richard Neal's request for President Trump's tax returns. As Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Neal has the authority under a section of the tax code to request and receive tax returns. Rep. Neal's letter demanded the IRS to turn over six years of tax returns from President Trump and his business entities and gave the agency until April 10, 2019 to comply with the committee’s request. EPIC previously urged Congress to obtain the public release of President Trump's tax returns. EPIC has also sought the release of the president's returns in two lawsuits: EPIC v. IRS I (President Trump's personal tax records) and EPIC v. IRS II (President Trump’s business tax records).