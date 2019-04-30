EPIC to Congress: FCC Must Do More on Robocalls

In advance of a hearing about robocalls, EPIC has sent a statement to the House Energy & Commerce Committee saying "The FCC needs to do far more to protect consumers from robocalls." EPIC has long advocated for robust telephone privacy protections. Last week, EPIC submitted comments to the FCC recommending that the agency (1) require phone providers to proactively block calls from numbers that are unassigned, unallocated, or invalid; (2) prohibit spoofing if there is an intent to defraud or cause harm; and (3) encourage the use of call authentication technology that safeguards caller anonymity. EPIC filed amicus briefs earlier this year and in 2015 that strengthened consumer protections for robocalls.

