EPIC to Congress: Safety Commission Must Regulate Internet-connected Devices

In advance of a hearing on “Protecting Americans from Dangerous Products," EPIC wrote to the House Commerce Committee that the Consumer Product and Safety Commission must do more to protect consumers and ensure security of IoT devices. In recent comments to the CPSC, EPIC urged the agency to regulate Internet of Things devices, pointing to weak privacy and security safeguards. EPIC advised the Commission to require manufacturers to (1) minimize data collection, (2) conduct privacy impact assessments, and (3) implement Privacy Enhancing Techniques. EPIC told the House committee that “CPSC should establish mandatory privacy and security standards, and require certification to these standards before IoT devices are allowed into the market stream.”

