In a statement to the House Appropriations Committee, EPIC urged the panel to ensure that the Justice Department improves reporting on surveillance orders. "Even after the Supreme Court’s decision in Carpenter," EPIC said, "there is little to no information available to Congress or the public about how frequently the government is seeking this location data." EPIC asked the Committee to halt funding for wiretap programs until the Department of Justice improves the reporting procedures. For over 20 years, EPIC has reviewed the annual reports on the use of federal wiretap authority. EPIC also filed an amicus brief in the Carpenter case. The Supreme Court held that law enforcement must get a warrant to obtain cell site location information.