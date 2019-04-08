EPIC has filed a reply brief in its case for the the Mueller Report. EPIC explained that the public interest in the report is "overwhelming." EPIC wrote "there is no government document in recent memory that has generated more public interest." EPIC filed the first lawsuit in the nation for the release of the Special Counsel's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. A court hearing in Washington, DC is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 9:00. EPIC's case is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.). Press release. #ReleaseTheReport