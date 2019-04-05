EPIC Urges House Appropriations to Examine FBI Response to Russian Cyber Attacks

EPIC has asked the House Appropriations Committee to explore the FBI's failure to respond to cyberattacks. According to documents obtained by EPIC, the FBI is to notify victims of cyberattacks "even when it may interfere with another investigation or (intelligence) operation." But an AP investigation found that the FBI failed to notify hundreds of officials whose email was hacked during the 2016 election. Earlier this week, the Inspector General also found that the DOJ guidelines "do not consider the needs of victims of cybercrime." EPIC obtained the FBI's Victim Notification Procedures through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, EPIC v. FBI.

April 5, 2019

