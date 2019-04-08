The European Commission's Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence has released Guidelines for Trustworthy AI. The EU Guidelines identify seven principles for ethical AI: (1) Human agency and oversight; (2) Robustness and safety; (3) Privacy and data governance (4) Transparency; (5) Diversity, non-discrimination and fairness; (6) Societal and environmental well-being; and (7) Accountability. The European Commission will open a pilot program to test implementation of the Guidelines for Trustworthy AI this summer. The EU Guidelines reflect several principles from the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence, which have been endorsed by more than 260 experts and 60 organizations in 40 countries. The Universal Guidelines are designed to protect human rights in the development and use of AI systems.