In comments to the Department of Defense on the proposed expansion of the "Insider Threat" Database, EPIC recommended the Department withdraw unlawful and unnecessary routine use disclosures, significantly narrow the Privacy Act exemptions, and adopt the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence. The DoD plans to collect detailed, personal information, including health data, ethnicity and race, biometric data, travel records, and social media information, on federal employees, their friends, and family members. EPIC noted widespread computer security problems at the DoD, and warned, "this system of records—despite a documented inability to protect personal data—invites the very threats the program seeks to prevent." EPIC previously commented on the creation of the system.