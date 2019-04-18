In a court filing today, EPIC raised key questions about the version of the Mueller Report released by the Attorney General, and also about the Justice Department's inconsistent statements regarding the release. EPIC noted the extensive redactions in the report—material is withheld on approximately 178 pages of the 448-page report. EPIC explained that the Attorney General claimed "harm to ongoing matter" as the primary reason for withholding information, but that phrase is nowhere to be found in the Freedom of Information Act. EPIC also highlighted the Attorney General's statement that he gave the Report to the White House Counsel and the President's personal lawyers in advance of the press conference, even though the Justice Department previously told the Court in EPIC v. DOJ that it was not possible to disclose the report to EPIC before today. EPIC's case for the release of the Mueller Report—the first in the nation—is EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.).