In response to EPIC’s lawsuit seeking the Special Counsel Report—the Mueller Report—on Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Justice Department has filed an opposition to delay release of the report. EPIC filed the first lawsuit in the nation for the release of the Report. In EPIC’s motion for an injunction, EPIC explained that the public "remains in the dark as to the most consequential government investigation in recent history." After filing the lawsuit, EPIC offered to withdraw its motion if the Justice Department would promptly release the Mueller Report. The Justice Department agreed to expedite processing but declined to release the Report. In the court filing, the Justice Department acknowledged that there are over 400 pending FOIA requests related to the report of the Special Counsel. A hearing is scheduled before Judge Reggie Walton Tuesday morning at 9:00 at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. EPIC's case for the release of the Mueller Report is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.).