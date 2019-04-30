In a court filing today in Washington, DC, EPIC has proposed an expedited briefing schedule in its case for release of the full Mueller Report concerning "Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election." EPIC also proposed that the Justice Department provide the full, unredacted report to the federal judge overseeing the case for review. The Department of Justice has informed EPIC that the agency will provide a processed version of the Mueller Report to EPIC as early as this Thursday. The parties are expected to appear before Judge Reggie Walton this Thursday at 10 am. EPIC will challenge the Department of Justice's withholding of substantial portions of the Mueller Report from the public. EPIC's case for the release of the Mueller Report—the first in the nation—is EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.).