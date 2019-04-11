The IRS has refused to comply with Rep. Richard Neal’s deadline to turn over President Trump's tax returns. As Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Neal has the authority under a section of the tax code to obtain the tax returns. Rep. Neal's letter demanded six years of tax returns from President Trump and his business entities. It is a well established tradition for Presidents and Presidential candidates to make public their tax returns. EPIC has sought the release of the President's returns in two lawsuits: EPIC v. IRS I and EPIC v. IRS II. EPIC also sent a request to the IRS for information about Rep. Richard Neal's request. EPIC previously urged Congress to obtain and publicly release of President Trump's tax returns. EPIC is seeking to determine the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.