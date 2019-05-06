EPIC has obtained an annotated version of the Mueller Report through EPIC v. Department of Justice, EPIC's Freedom of Information Act lawsuit about the Special Counsel investigation into Russian election interference. The version of the Mueller Report provided to EPIC contains new details about the extensive redactions made by the Justice Department. EPIC will challenge those redactions as the case moves forward on an expedited schedule. Judge Reggie B. Walton has also ordered the Justice Department to disclose additional information about the Mueller Report to EPIC by June 3. EPIC's case for the release of the Mueller Report—the first in the nation—is EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.).