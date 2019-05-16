EPIC has sent a letter to President Trump, urging the White House to suspend the collection of personal data concerning the use of social media. The White House is seeking to collect detailed personal information including unique social profile names and citizenship status. The company hosting the form is also tracking Internet users and their devices. EPIC wrote that "this data collection is unlawful, unconstitutional, and itself a violation of the First Amendment." EPIC pointed to the failure of the White House to undertake a privacy impact assessment. EPIC also explained that the government may not compel people to reveal their names to exercise their First Amendment rights. EPIC previously forced the now-defunct Presidential Election Commission to delete personal voter data that it had unlawfully obtained without a Privacy Impact Assessment.