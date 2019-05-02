A federal court today ordered the government to explain by June 3 its refusal to release substantial portions of the Mueller Report to EPIC. During a hearing on EPIC v. Department of Justice, Judge Reggie Walton reiterated the need for EPIC's open government case to move quickly and ordered the parties to file briefs over the summer. The court also ordered the government to produce related documents to EPIC about the Special Counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Department of Justice will disclose a version of the Mueller Report to EPIC by May 6, which will contain additional information about the government's redactions. Hearings are scheduled in EPIC's case for the release of the Mueller Report on July 2 and August 5. EPIC's case for the release of the Mueller Report—the first in the nation—is EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.)