EPIC v. DOJ Mueller Report Russian Interference
EPIC Publishes Original Collection: "The Mueller Report" (EPIC v. DOJ)
EPIC has published "The Mueller Report: EPIC v. Department of Justice and the Special Counsel's Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference." The EPIC collection includes the version of the Mueller Report obtained in EPIC v. Department of Justice, the original EPIC FOIA request, letters from the Attorney General to Congress, and the statement from the Special Counsel about the release of the report. Also included is a foreword by EPIC President Marc Rotenberg describing EPIC's related cases to obtain information about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as a brief introduction to the Freedom of Information Act. "The Mueller Report: EPIC v. Department of Justice" is now available in the EPIC Bookstore.