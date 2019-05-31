EPIC has filed comments with the National Institute of Standards and Technology urging the U.S. to implement the OECD Principles on Artificial Intelligence and the Universal Guidelines for AI. NIST sought information from the public on the appropriate standards U.S. AI policy. EPIC called on NIST to begin implementing the OECD principles - the first international standard for AI, which the U.S. recently endorsed. EPIC also said the agency should go further by adopting the Universal Guidelines for AI. Over 250 experts and 60 organizations, representing more than 40 countries have endorsed the UGAI, which are intended to maximize the benefits of AI, to minimize the risk, and to ensure the protection of human rights. EPIC will host a panel discussion on The Future of AI Policy in the U.S. at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on June 5, with representatives from the White House, the OECD, and leading experts in technology and public policy.