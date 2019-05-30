EPIC has filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Federal Trade Commission seeking memos and internal communications about the Associate Director of the Enforcement Division James A. Kohm. Kohm is responsible for overseeing enforcement of the consent order against Facebook. Since the FTC announced the 2011 Consent Order, the FTC has never charged Facebook with a single violation of the order. In March 2018, the FTC announced an investigation of Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. 430 days have now passed with no report, no fine, and not even an update about the status of the investigation. EPIC has repeatedly urged the FTC to #EnforceTheOrder against Facebook.