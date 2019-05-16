Members of the House of Representatives, led by Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA, @RepMGS), have begun a public reading of the Muller Report. The reading is being broadcast live on C-SPAN. EPIC (@EPICprivacy) sued the Department of Justice for the release of the full, unredacted Mueller Report. EPIC has now obtained the document, processed pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act. EPIC has made the new version of the Muller Report and related documents available at Amazon. EPIC's FOIA case is on an expedited briefing schedule. Briefing will continue over the summer. EPIC expects to receive additional information from the Department of Justice about the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.