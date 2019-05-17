On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ordered the government to release redacted portions of the Mueller report related to Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser by May 31. In the case about false statements to FBI investigators regarding contact with the Russian Ambassador, Judge Sullivan ordered the release of parts of the redacted Mueller report and related transcripts of calls with Russian officials. This is the first instance where a judge has ordered the release of redacted portions of the Special Counsel's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. EPIC filed the first lawsuit in the nation to release the full Mueller Report. EPIC obtained the annotated version of the Special Counsel's report and has published this version at the EPIC Bookstore. EPIC's case will go forward this summer on an expedited briefing schedule. EPIC's case EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810 (D.D.C).