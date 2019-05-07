Senators Warren and Warner and Representatives Cummings and Krishnamoorthi introduced the Data Breach Prevention and Compensation Act of 2019. The legislation would compensate consumers for stolen data, impose mandatory penalties on credit reporting agencies for data breaches, and give the FTC greater authority over data security at credit reporting agencies. The lawmakers also released a new report "Breach of Trust: CFPB's Complaint Database Shows Failure to Protect Consumers after Equifax Breach." The report found that consumers have filed over 52,000 complaints since Equifax announced the breach in September 2017. Following the Equifax data breach, EPIC President Marc Rotenberg testified before the Senate Banking Committee and recommended free credit freezes and other consumer safeguards to mitigate the risk of identity theft.