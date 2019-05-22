One year after the EU General Data Protection Regulation, European authorities have received a total of 144,000 privacy complaints and identified 89,000 data breaches. Europe's comprehensive data protection law went into effect on May 25, 2018. EPIC and coalitions of consumer groups have written to ninety-five major internet companies seeking compliance with the GDPR as a baseline standard for all users worldwide, and recently proposed "A Framework for Privacy Protection in the United States." The EPIC 2018 Privacy Law Sourcebook, a comprehensive overview of privacy laws in the US and around the world, includes the full text of the GDPR. At present, the United States has neither a comprehensive federal privacy law nor a data protection agency.