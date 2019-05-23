Senate Passes Anti-Robocall Act 97-1
The Senate overwhelmingly passed the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act, sponsored by Senator John Thune (R-S.D.) and Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.). The Act would give regulators more time to find scammers, increases civil penalties, promotes call authentication and blocking techniques, and brings together federal agencies and state attorneys general to coordinate prosecution of robocallers. EPIC has long advocated for robust telephone privacy protections and regularly files amicus briefs and comments in support of stronger consumer protections against robocalls.