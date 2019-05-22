Senator Hawley (R-MO) introduced the Do Not Track Act, which would create a right to control the use of personal data similar to the national Do Not Call registry that gives every person the legal right to block companies from collecting any data beyond what is necessary to provide the company's service to the user. The legislation would prohibit companies from profiling users who activate Do Not Track and would ban discrimination against those who exercise their legal rights. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg earlier testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on a Do Not Track bill, and stated that legislation "would need to ensure that a consumer's decision is 'enforceable, persistent, transparent, and simple'." Voluntary proposals, developed by industry groups, to limit online tracking have been ineffective and ignored.