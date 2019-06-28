Computers, Privacy and Data Protection, the leading international conference devoted to privacy and data protection, has opened a call for papers ahead of the 2018 conference. The 13th annual conference will take place in Brussels on January 22-24, 2020. The theme of the conference is "Data Protection and Artificial Intelligence." The CPDP 2020 call for papers is addressed to all researchers who wish to present papers at this year's conference. Papers will be reviewed by the CPDP Scientific Committee. The deadline for submission is Tuesday, October 1, 2019. EPIC is one of the founders of CPDP and an annual sponsor of the event. The EPIC International Champion of Freedom Award will be presented at CPDP.