The Justice Department told EPIC on Monday that it has no records of any outside referrals by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for "administrative remedies, civil sanctions or other governmental action outside the criminal justice system." The disclosure comes as part of EPIC v. Department of Justice, EPIC's Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for the release of the complete Mueller Report and related Special Counsel records. EPIC obtained the annotated version of the Special Counsel's report last month and has published that version at the EPIC Bookstore. EPIC's case will go forward this summer on an expedited briefing schedule. The Justice Department will file its opening brief in the case later today. EPIC's case is EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810 (D.D.C).