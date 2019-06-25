EPIC has moved for summary judgment in EPIC v. Department of Justice, EPIC's case for the release of the complete and unredacted Mueller Report. EPIC told the Court that "the nation's ability to fully assess the Report is hindered by the decision of the Justice Department to withhold critical information from the American public." EPIC argued that the Justice Department had unlawfully redacted extensive material and urged Judge Reggie B. Walton to personally review the full Report. Judge Walton previously said EPIC's case should move "as expeditiously as humanly possible" and ordered the parties to brief the case on an accelerated schedule. A hearing on EPIC's motion is set for August 5. The case is EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.). Copies of the Mueller report obtained by EPIC, related materials, and background on the case is available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore.