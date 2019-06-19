In advance of an oversight hearing for the Consumer Product Safety Commission, EPIC wrote to the Senate Commerce Committee to say that the CPSC must do more to protect consumers and ensure security of IoT devices. EPIC advised the Commission to require manufacturers to (1) minimize data collection, (2) conduct privacy impact assessments, and (3) implement Privacy Enhancing Techniques. EPIC told the Senate committee that "CPSC should establish mandatory privacy and security standards, and require certification to these standards before IoT devices are allowed into the market stream." In 2017, EPIC and other consumer privacy groups petitioned the CPSC to recall Google Home Mini after it became known that a defect in the product set record to always on. In recent comments to the CPSC, EPIC urged the agency to regulate Internet of Things devices.