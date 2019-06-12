ACA Int'l v. FCC FCC Gallion v. Charter robocalls
EPIC to Congress: FCC Must Protect Consumers From Location Tracking and Phone Record Surveillance
Prior to an FCC oversight hearing, EPIC sent a statement to the Senate Commerce Committee outlining priorities for the agency: ending the data retention regulation and protecting location data. In 2015, EPIC petitioned the FCC to repeal the data retention regulation, which requires telephone companies to keep all telephone customer records for 18 months. Every comment received by the FCC favored the EPIC petition, yet the agency has failed to withdraw the regulation. EPIC has long worked to ensure that telephone users are protected from invasive practices through agency comments and amicus briefs in cases such as ACA International and Gallion v. Charter Communications.