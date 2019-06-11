EPIC has submitted a statement to the House Judiciary Committee regarding today's hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power, Part 1: The Free and Diverse Press." EPIC told the Committee "The internet advertising system today is not healthy. Two companies dominate the market. The privacy of Internet users is under assault. The revenue model that sustained journalism is broken. The current model is not sustainable. Privacy rules can help level the playing field." In 2000, EPIC opposed Doubleclick's acquisition of Abacus. In 2007, EPIC told the FTC that Google's proposed acquisition of DoubleClick would lead to consumers being tracked and profiled by advertisers across the web.