EPIC has sent a statement to a Senate committee in advance of a hearing on drone security. EPIC pointed to the new rules for drone operators in Europe. The EU drone rules require real-time drone identification. In 2015, EPIC made very similar recommendations to the FAA to improve drone safety in the United States. EPIC pointed to widely available technology for boats and planes and said that an app should allow anyone to determine the course, location, operator, and purpose of a nearby drone. EPIC restated the remote ID recommendation proposal in a recent statement to the agency. In a letter to the FAA last month, Senators Edward Markey (D-MA) and John Thune (R-SD) also urged the FAA to establish a rule for the real-time, remote identification of drones. During the hearing, an FAA official said the agency will issue a rule on remote drone identification later this year.