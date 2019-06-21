In response to a Department of Homeland Security request for comments on REAL ID, EPIC urged the agency to limit data collection and ensure transparency. EPIC recommended that the agency disclose the data it collects from the states. The REAL ID Act requires the states to gather certain personal information to create identity documents that will be accepted by the federal government. Many states opposed the plan. EPIC, supported by a broad coalition, opposed REAL ID because it created a de facto national identity system and exposed Americans to data breaches by criminal hackers who compromised the authenticating documents in state DMVs. EPIC detailed the problems with REAL ID in comments to DHS on the original proposal.