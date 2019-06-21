In EPIC's lawsuit against the Department of Justice concerning the Mueller investigation, a federal court has ordered the agency to "complete its searches for records responsive" to EPIC's Freedom of Information Act request by August 8. The Court also ordered the parties to appear at a hearing on August 9 to determine a schedule for the production of records to EPIC. The Court had earlier set a hearing on August 5 to consider EPIC's challenges to the many redactions in the Mueller report. Judge Walton stated that the justice Department should process EPIC's open government request as "expeditiously as humanly possible." The case is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.).