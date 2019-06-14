EPIC President Marc Rotenberg spoke this week with the Mueller Book Club, a national network committed to reading the Mueller Report, "cover to cover." Marc described EPIC's lawsuit to obtain the public release of the complete Mueller Report, and also EPIC's publication of the EPIC v. DOJ version of the Mueller Report, complete with the FOIA redactions and additional materials, available both in print and Kindle formats. Other speakers for the Mueller Book Club have included Eva Patterson, Gloria Steinem, Rep. Jerry Nadler, Ryan Goodman, and Neal Katyal.