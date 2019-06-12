The European Union has established a comprehensive set of drone rules for drone operators. The EU drone rules require the real-time broadcasting of certain data, including the drone operator registration number, the geographical position of the drone, the drone route course, and the position of the drone operator. In 2015, EPIC made very similar recommendations to the FAA to improve drone safety in the United States. EPIC restated the remote ID recommendation proposal in a recent statement to the agency. In a letter to the FAA last month, Senators Edward Markey (D-MA) and John Thune (R-SD) also urged the FAA to establish a rule for the real-time, remote identification of drones.