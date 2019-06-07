The House Committee on Homeland Security held a hearing on TSA's policies to prevent unlawful profiling. In his opening statement, Chairman Thompson said "it is unconscionable that TSA has not developed better oversight procedures" to prevent discriminatory practices. EPIC recently submitted comments to the TSA on the agency's 2020 strategy for transportation security. EPIC routinely comments on TSA screening practices. EPIC successfully sued the agency to block the deployment of x-ray body scanners in US body scanners.