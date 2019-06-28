The House of Representatives has passed the SAFE Act, an election security bill establishing cybersecurity safeguards for election equipment, prohibiting wireless modems in voting machines, and requiring paper ballots. The bill would also provide for grants to states that perform risk-limiting audits. EPIC, along with the U.S. Technology Policy Committee of the Association for Computing Machinery, recently filed comments to the Election Assistance Commission. The groups urged the Commission to ban internet-connected voting machinery, citing the risks to voting integrity and democratic institutions. "The EAC should ban the use of internet-connected voting machines and protect ballot secrecy," EPIC and USTPC said. EPIC has a long history of working to protect voter privacy and election integrity.