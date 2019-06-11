A new report from the Inspector General urges oversight of the use of Artificial Intelligence techniques by the U.S. intelligence agencies. "Reassuring statements that the [intelligence community] is currently using AI technologies - and will use AI technologies in the future - in ways consistent with the rule of law and American values will not be sufficient. The [agencies] will need to validate those statements for the American people," the Inspector General said. "Investment asymmetry between mission performance and intelligence oversight in AI efforts could lead to an accountability deficit," the statement continues, "there is little indication that investments in oversight of AI are currently a high priority." EPIC recently urged the federal government to implement the OECD Principles on Artificial Intelligence and the Universal Guidelines for AI as primary standards for U.S. AI policy.