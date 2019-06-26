Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify before Congress on Wednesday, July 17, according to the chairs of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees. "Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia's attack on our democracy," the Chairmen Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff said in a statement. Mueller's testimony comes as EPIC is pursuing the release of the complete and unredacted Mueller Report in EPIC v. Department of Justice. Judge Reggie B. Walton will hold a hearing on EPIC's case August 5. Copies of the Mueller report obtained by EPIC, related materials, and background on the case are available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore. (Jun. 25, 2019)